"Reminiscent of Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea" - Pundit believes Manchester United will offload 23-year-old star soon

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore believes Manchester United will look to offload Jadon Sancho in the coming transfer windows after the winger recently publicly went against Erik ten Hag.

Sancho failed to make the matchday squad on September 3, during Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. When Ten Hag was asked why the England international didn't feature, he said Sancho failed to train at the required level.

The Manchester United No. 25 released a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), conveying that he had been made a scapegoat and that Ten Hag's statements were false.

Collymore believes Sancho's tenure at Old Trafford is over as he wrote on CaughtOffside (via METRO):

"His decision to criticise, and effectively undermine, his manager on social media wouldn’t have gone down well at all. I just don’t see how he could ever come back from it. I actually believe the Red Devils will look to offload him, either on loan or permanently, at the next opportunity."

"The whole situation is very reminiscent of Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea."

He added:

"I know there are reports that he’s set for crunch talks with his manager and the coaching staff but I don’t think we’ll ever see Sancho play for United again."

Collymore also believes Serie A would be the best possible destination for Sancho:

"I think European clubs are more likely to want him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich tried to bring him back to the Bundesliga but I feel Serie A would actually be the best destination for him at this stage."

He added:

"Working under Jose Mourinho at Roma might not be a bad idea but I don’t think he’ll have many takers in England."

It is currently unclear what action will be taken against Jadon Sancho, with the club yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.

Manchester United have four reasons to offload Jadon Sancho - Reports

According to talkSPORT (via Daily Express), Manchester United have four valid reasons to axe Jadon Sancho going forward after he publicly went against Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old has failed to make much of an impact for the Red Devils, since signing for the club in the summer of 2021. The $87.94 million signing has only scored 12 goals in 82 appearances to date, which are underwhelming for a winger who was once touted for greatness.

The first two reasons are reportedly because Sancho allegedly has a poor attitude and bad time-keeping. The third reason is potentially the most damaging with a source at Manchester United claiming he refuses to meet Ten Hag when asked.

The fourth and final reason the club may move forward without Sancho is because he wants to be a starter for United but only as a left-winger. He has been recently deployed as a right-winger with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho preferred on the left.