AC Milan ready to start negotiations with Manchester United for Diego Dalot - Reports

AC Milan are pleased with the performances of Diego Dalot, on loan from Manchester United, and are eager to tie the Portuguese down to a permanent deal.

According to Sport Witness, the Serie A giants are preparing to enter into negotiations with the Red Devils to extend the player’s stay in Italy. AC Milan are desperate to initiate talks immediately and could start their discussions with Manchester United in the next few days.

Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a decent first season. However, after the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka a year later, the Portuguese found himself further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Dalot was afforded opportunities to win over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Portuguese failed to impress. He secured a loan deal to AC Milan in the summer and has been in and out of the Rossoneri first eleven so far, managing 16 appearances and even scoring one goal.

It was initially thought that the chances of Dalot’s loan deal being made permanent were quite slim. It was believed that AC Milan would only sign the Manchester United player for the right price. The Serie A giants also wanted the player to justify his €20m price tag before any talks of a permanent move could be initiated.

However, the Portuguese has managed to win over the hierarchy of the Serie A side with his versatility and performances. Dalot has appeared as both left-back and right-back in the first eleven and has featured heavily in the Europa League. In Serie A, he has largely been a backup option behind left-back Theo Hernandez and right-back Davide Calabria.

AC Milan contemplating a €17m bid for the Manchester United fullback

Diego Dalot (R)

AC Milan are already gearing up for negotiations with Manchester United for Dalot, with Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara preparing to lead the talks in the upcoming days. The Serie A giants are contemplating a €17m offer, but are yet to submit a concrete bid to the Red Devils.

Diogo Dalot | AC Milan to start negotiating signing with Manchester United ‘in coming days’ for permanent deal – Eagerness to start early.https://t.co/uAjRWv1D9K #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 5, 2021

Manchester United are currently on the lookout for a right-back to provide competition for Wan-Bissaka. And if Dalot continues to perform well for AC Milan, he could yet be the player the Premier League giants are looking for. So it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be willing to entertain the Rossoneri if they do arrive with an offer for the player.