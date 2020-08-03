Reports: Arsenal to axe nine superstars as Mikel Arteta plans mass exodus

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could part with up to nine players in the transfer window to raise funds for potential incomings. The Gunners are expected to spend cautiously this summer due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking to cash in on several squad players in the coming weeks.

The likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sead Kolasinac could all be sold, while there are also doubts about the futures of Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette.

Thank you everyone for being so supportive.We knew that there were expectations and this trophy is for you.There is still a long way to go of improving on many things,but I’m very proud of the fantastic players and the staff.Again, thank you so much for the support and belief pic.twitter.com/A4ejHMIfPZ — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) August 1, 2020

While the Gunners are not actively looking to move Bellerin and Lacazette on, they could decide to cash in on the pair of a big-money deal were to arrive. The latter, in particular, is reportedly considering his future after falling down the pecking order this season.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the club's leading man due to which Lacazette's game time has been limited. The Gabonese international could sign a new contract this summer and it remains to be seen if he puts pen to paper on an extension at the club.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos's future is also up in the air. After a lukewarm first few months at Arsenal, the Spaniard has become a key player for Arteta in recent weeks and is reportedly willing to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal expected to sell players before adding to their squad

Alexandre Lacazette could leave the club this summer

With several players' future uncertain, the Gunners boss will look to address the situation in the coming days and make a few assertive decisions. Arsenal's transfer kitty was reportedly bolstered by £30 million last week after their FA Cup triumph.

The North London qualified for the Europa League group stages and are set to receive a sizable bonus for doing so. While their transfer budget is minimal, Arsenal will be active in the transfer market in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta to step up Arsenal recruitment plans with pursuit of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos - @SamJDean and @JBurtTelegraph report https://t.co/mJq0PdUhcs — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 3, 2020

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the club's top target. The Ghanaian midfielder has long been linked with a move to the club and reportedly has a €45 million release clause in his contract.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos has also been mentioned as a potential target, as Arteta looks to add more quality to Arsenal's backline despite William Saliba's arrival.

