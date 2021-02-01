Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi set to join Schalke - Reports

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s last few months at the Emirates have been far from pleasant, but it now appears that the German international’s ordeal might finally be coming to an end.

According to acclaimed journalist Freddie Paxton, Mustafi is all set to join Bundesliga side Schalke before the end of the January transfer window.

The defender has made just three appearances in the Premier League this season, and has not been a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Mustafi began his senior career at Everton, moving from Hamburger SV in 2009. However, he failed to break into the first XI, managing a solitary appearance over the course of three seasons.

He spent the next three years at Sampdoria before joining Valencia in the summer of 2014. He was so impressive for the Spanish side that Arsenal came calling two years later.

Mustafi featured heavily in the Gunners side for his first three seasons, but has struggled for game time ever since Arteta took over.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for some time now, but might finally get his wish this month thanks to Liverpool.

The Reds are preparing to bring Schalke defender Ozan Kabak to Anfield on Deadline Day, and the Bundesliga side have identified the Arsenal man as the ideal replacement for their Turkish prodigy.

Mustafi to Schalke confirmed. Player is keen to leave and Arsenal happy to accept low fee to move him on. Expected to be completed imminently. pic.twitter.com/p08AVyX3Zw — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) February 1, 2021

Schalke will only allow Kabak to join Liverpool if they can secure a replacement in time, which is why they are desperate to complete the move for Mustafi.

The player himself is eager to leave and Arsenal are ready to accept a low offer from the German side.

Arsenal’s cordial relationship with Schalke could help complete Mustafi move

Shkodran Mustafi

The Gunners enjoy a cordial relationship with the Bundesliga side, having already completed a loan move for Sead Kolasinac earlier this month. As such, there should be no hurdles to Mustafi’s eventual arrival at the club.

There were rumors that the Gunners were willing to cancel the player’s contract, who is in the final six months of his deal.

However, that no longer looks to be the case. Instead, Arsenal will be happy to get business done this month, instead of watching him leave for free in the summer.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak and Schalke are working on Mustafi as a replacement. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/9mpH8G4Z6G — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) February 1, 2021

The Gunners have been in a good run of form of late, with five wins in their last seven games in the Premier League. Arsenal have conceded just two goals in these fixtures.

However, despite these promising results, they sit in 10th place on the Premier League table.