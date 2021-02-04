Arsenal interested in French defender Evan N’Dicka - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly lost their patience with David Luiz, who was sent off once again in the club's midweek loss to the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners have identified the ideal replacement for the Brazilian in the Bundesliga. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt center-back Evan N’Dicka.

The Frenchman is also reportedly being tracked by Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. N’Dicka rose through the ranks at Auxerre after joining the French side as a 13-year-old, and made his debut for the first team in January 2017.

He was picked up by Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2018. N'Dicka instantly became a first-team regular, enjoying a fantastic debut season in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds since, and it’s no wonder that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the player.

Arsenal have struggled for defensive solidity under Mikel Arteta, despite the plethora of central defenders in their squad. And the recent performances of Luiz might have convinced the Gunners to let the 33-year-old leave once his contract expires in the summer.

Only four players have earned more red cards in the Premier League for Arsenal than David Luiz - 3.



Vieira 8

Keown 6

Koscielny 5

Adams 4 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) February 4, 2021

The uncertainty surrounding William Saliba’s future also means that Arteta might be willing to go all out for N’Dicka, even though he is being monitored by other Premier League clubs.

As mentioned earlier, both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in signing N’Dicka. However, Arsenal might have an advantage over their Premier League rivals in the Frenchman's pursuit.

Arsenal have a cordial relationship with the player’s advisor

Advertisement

Arsenal reportedly have a healthy relationship with N’Dicka’s advisor Michael N’Cho Ibou, making them the favorites for the player’s signature.

N’Cho played a part in the arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019 and has maintained his ties with the Gunners hierarchy.

N’Dicka, meanwhile, has not put a foot wrong after recovering from a ligament injury, with Eintracht Frankfurt losing just twice since his return.

The club are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, and are fighting to remain in the top-four this season. Arsenal, on the other hand, are 10th in the Premier League, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.