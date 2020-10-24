Reports: Arsenal interested in signing PSV striker Donyell Malen 

Arsenal are reportedly in the market for a striker and are interested in PSV's Donyell Malen, according to Soccernews.

Malen, 21, has scored 33 goals in 79 appearances for PSV Eindhoven including 3 goals and an assist in 5 appearances so far this season.

The player, who played in the Arsenal youth setup for 2 years after joining from Ajax in 2015, also has 4 national team caps to his name.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in signing him to beef up the club's attacking options. However, Arsenal will have to contend with competition from Juventus and Barcelona for the player's signature.

While youngster Eddie Nketiah is also in Arteta's plans, Alexandre Lacazette's contract runs out in 2022. There is a possibility that Arsenal may not extend the Frenchman's contract or may look to move him on at the end of the 2020-21 season, opening up a spot for Malen to fill.

Main striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently signed a three-year contract extension at the club as well.

PSV striker Donyell Malen is being linked with a big move on Saturday's back pages 👉 https://t.co/eK3o4VjN8w pic.twitter.com/j2X3pq6HCq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 23, 2020

Arteta expects more from Arsenal talisman Aubameyang

Despite being one of the best players at the club, the Gabonese forward has come under fire of late of his underwhelming goal return this season.

Aubameyang, 31, only has 3 goals from 7 appearances so far this season, with his last league strike arriving in September against Fulham.

Speaking about the striker, Arteta claimed that he had to front up to criticism like 'big players' do.

"This [criticism] comes with the nature of a big player and what he [Aubameyang] has done in the past. He needs to handle that and we have to support him when difficult times come.

"He needs to get in more goal-scoring opportunities. He needs to get the ball more around the box in order to do what he is able to do.

"If you look at our fixtures, we have already played five games out of seven against top, top opposition," concluded the Spaniard.

Arsenal, who find themselves in sixth spot on the league table, take on fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester City on Sunday night.

They will then travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in yet another important league fixture the following week.