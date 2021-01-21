Reports: Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard on loan in January

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window and are now looking to take advantage of Odegaard's desire to leave Los Blancos.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have made an approach to sign Martin Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season.

The Norway international has reportedly requested Real Madrid to let him leave in January after being starved of regular playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 and was tipped to be the next big thing in world football. However, he saw his progress stunted as he was forced to join a number of clubs on loan in the following seasons.

The 22-year-old joined Real Sociedad on loan for the 2019-20 season and enjoyed a breakout campaign. His performances for the Spanish outfit caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Real Madrid subsequently decided to keep hold of the midfielder last summer. He has, however, played just 367 minutes of competitive football in La Liga and has grown frustrated by a lack of opportunities.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to provide Martin Odegaard with the playing time that he craves by signing him on loan in January.

The Gunners will, however, face stiff competition from Real Sociedad, who are ready to bring their former star back to the club.

Arsenal have finally found their stride under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners had a horrendous start to their Premier League campaign but four wins in their last five games has seen them steer clear of the relegation zone. They are now in a position that will see them fight for the UEFA Champions League places.

Mikel Arteta's men have suffered from a lack of creativity for much of their 2020-21 Premier League campaign and have made no secret of their desire to sign an attacking midfielder in January.

Arsenal have finally disposed of their highest earner Mesut Ozil and have been linked with moves for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Isco in recent months.

They will now focus their efforts on signing Martin Odegaard, who has reportedly made his desire to leave Real Madrid in January very clear.