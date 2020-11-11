Reports: Arsenal preparing to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg

Arsenal have initiated talks with Dominik Szoboszlai’s representatives with a view to bring the RB Salzburg midfielder to the Emirates next year, according to reports. The Gunners see the 20-year-old as the perfect alternative to Houssem Aouar, who looks unlikely to make a move to the Emirates anytime soon.

The Hungarian midfielder came into his own last season for the Austrian champions, appearing 40 times and scoring 12 goals in all competitions. Szoboszlai is blessed with nifty skills and likes to use his impressive dribbling abilities to break the opposition down.

He is also an accomplished passer of the ball. The Hungarian is a dead ball specialist at RB Salzburg, and also loves to shoot at goal from distance. This season, Szoboszlai already has five goals from 13 appearances in all competitions. He has his admirers around Europe, but it now appears that Arsenal are ready to steal a march on their rivals.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield

Szoboszlai already has five goals and nine assists this season

Arsenal remain keen to strengthen their midfield, having already invested in Thomas Partey in the summer. The Hungarian is seen as a cheaper as well as younger alternative to long term target Aouar. As such, the Gunners are unwilling to waste any more time and have already held talks with the player’s agent over a potential move in 2021.

Arsenal’s interest in the youngster has been reported before. Matyas Esterhazy, Szoboszlai’s agent has earlier revealed that the Gunners are monitoring the player. It was previously believed that AC Milan were the front runners for his signature. However, the Serie A side have withdrawn from the race at the moment.

That means Arsenal could now have a clear run at the player. The Gunners have blown hot and cold this season and their inconsistencies have revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side still required a few new faces. The Spaniard has received great praise for his work since taking charge at the club and has already won the FA Cup last season.

Arsenal are seriously interested in signing Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Hungarian outlet Index 🇭🇺



Arsenal did begin the 2020/21 season by winning the Community Shield, but recent results suggest that Arteta still has a lot more to do. And the 20-year-old, who has already picked up nine assists in all competitions this season, could be a fantastic option for the Gunners. Szoboszlai’s current contract runs out in 2022 and he could cost Arsenal only £22m.