According to several reliable sources, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has succeeded in his efforts to bring Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos back to the London club for a second loan spell. Real Madrid was hesitant to sell the creative midfielder to Arsenal and the Gunners decided to settle for a loan deal.

Dani Ceballos was a standout performer under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta last season and played a pivotal role in the new manager's attempt to rejuvenate a static Arsenal squad. Arteta has managed a considerable degree of success since his appointment as Arsenal's manager and Ceballos has chipped in with a number of reliable performances.

Dani Ceballos is coming back to Arsenal on loan. Advanced talks and agreement to be completed soon - as reported by @JLSanchez78.

Arteta has called Ceballos to convince him - three bids turned down to come back to #AFC. Green light from Real Madrid soon. ⚪️🔴 #transfers #Ceballos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Arsenal endured a miserable Premier League season last year and finished in a lowly eighth place in the table. The Gunners suffered from a distinct lack of creativity and imagination under Unai Emery and sacked the former Sevilla coach midway through the season.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as the Arsenal manager in his stead and has since transformed the Gunners into a tactical adept unit that is capable of putting in impressive performances against the best teams in the Premier League. Dani Ceballos is a regular starter under Mikel Arteta and can further his career prospects with another loan spell at Arsenal.

Arsenal brings Dani Ceballos back for a second loan spell

Dani Ceballos has been excellent for Arsenal

Arsenal needs to revamp its squad this season and has made some significant strides in the transfer market over the past few weeks. The Gunners suffered from a massive defensive crisis last season and have wasted no time in bringing reinforcements to solve their problems at the back.

Gabriel Magalhaes has arrived at Arsenal from Lille and is set to feature in the starting eleven in the Premier League later this month. Arsenal can also avail the services of talented youngster William Saliba and have seemingly solved their defensive problems.

Arsenal will now look to reinforce its midfield and the return of Dani Ceballos will certainly boost Mikel Arteta's expectations from the squad next season. The Gunners are also working on a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and will have to raise funds to secure his transfer.

Dani Ceballos is returning to Arsenal on loan for another year, reports @JLSanchez78 pic.twitter.com/JxeHb5XmXW — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2020

Dani Ceballos was brought to Arsenal to solidify the Gunners' midfield and the Real Madrid star has exceeded expectations at the club under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard's ability to provide a creative spark and put in a defensive shift in the midfield has won him plenty of admirers over the past few months.

Mikel Arteta seems to enjoy working with Dani Ceballos and is prepared to give him an extended stay at Arsenal. Ceballos will enjoy plenty of first-team action with the Gunners and is set to play a key role this season.

Ceballos is an important player for Arsenal

Arsenal's revolution under Mikel Arteta has largely been a success so far and the Gunners have managed to win the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield since the restart of football in England.

Mikel Arteta has also been able to outsmart some of the best minds in the country and has given Arsenal convincing victories over the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. Arsenal may not be at its best as yet but the Gunners' fortunes are certainly on the rise again under Mikel Arteta.

