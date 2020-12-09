Reports: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil receives offer to join MLS club D.C. United

According to reports, Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has received an offer to join MLS side D.C. United. The German midfielder is nearing the final six months of his current contract and could soon be on his way out of the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has 77 assists in 254 appearances for the Gunners. The 2014 World Cup winner is still one of the most talented midfielders around; however, he divides opinion among fans and pundits alike.

The German midfielder’s woes at Arsenal started during the latter stages of Unai Emery’s tenure at the Emirates. Mesut Ozil fell out with the Spanish manager and struggled to make it to the first team under him at the beginning of last season. Emery was eventually sacked, with Mikel Arteta replacing him at the helm.

It initially appeared that Mesut Ozil’s fortunes had turned at Arsenal; the German midfielder featured heavily in Arteta’s plans at the start of the Spaniard’s tenure.

However, that honeymoon period ended soon after, when Mesut Ozil played 89 minutes against West Ham United in March earlier this year. He has not appeared for the first team since then.

Arsenal unlikely to offer Mesut Ozil new contract

Mesut Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March of this year.

Mesut Ozil's future was subject to speculation in the summer, but the German midfielder stayed at the Emirates. However, with Arsenal unlikely to renew his contract, the player could consider a move away from the club in January.

Mesut Ozil will be free to discuss terms with overseas clubs in January, and reports suggest that he could be on his way to the MLS. D.C. United are apparently keen on the Arsenal midfielder. The player is interested in a move to Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Italy, but would not be averse to joining the MLS.

Mesut Ozil has received a 'serious offer' from D.C. United of Major League Soccer as he considers his future while sitting out the final year of his Arsenal contract. ~NTV Spor pic.twitter.com/5IF06Hgkj5 — Banana Imperium Sports (@BananasportsFC) December 9, 2020

However, with Arsenal struggling in the league and sitting 15th in the table after 11 games, Arteta might consider including the German midfielder in his plans again. The Gunners have lacked creativity in their team of late and Mesut Ozil could help his club turn their season around.

Former #Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has questioned the club's decision to freeze out Mesut Ozil from its #PremierLeague squad.https://t.co/zgGXjfi1PL — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 8, 2020

If the Arsenal chapter does draw to an end, the MLS would certainly benefit from having a player of Mesut Ozil’s caliber.