Reports: Arsenal are still in the hunt for Real Madrid's Isco

Arsenal are reportedly still in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, which they could do so in January 2021 or in the summer.

Isco made a €30 million move to Real Madrid from Malaga in June 2013. The Spain international has won 16 major trophies, that includes four UEFA Champions League, two La Liga, one Copa del Rey and four FIFA Club World Cup titles, with Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid since the return of Zinedine Zidane. Real Madrid and Zidane are reportedly open to the idea of selling Isco, as they look to raise funds for future transfers and create space in the squad.

Arsenal focused on strengthening their attack and defence in the summer. The club signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Willian. They also managed to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the transfer window, as they looked to add some solidity in front of a weak-looking defence.

Mikel Arteta's men have had a shaky start to the season, losing four of their opening eight games despite putting in impressive showings against Manchester United and Fulham.

Arsenal seem to desperately lack some creativity and composure in midfield, something Isco, who is seemingly surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, could provide.

The Gunners do have the option of Mesut Ozil, but with Mikel Arteta freezing out the German playmaker from his squad, the North London club are now looking to sign an attacking midfielder in January.

Arsenal to face stiff competition from Everton for the signature of Isco

Arsenal are not the only contenders for the signature of Isco, though. The Gunners are likely to face stiff competition from fellow Premier League club Everton, whose manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to raid his former side Real Madrid to reunite with Isco.

Isco's lack of playing time and unhappiness with his current situation at Real Madrid has alerted the likes of both Arsenal and Everton. Real Madrid could reportedly listen to offers in the range of £18 million for the services of Isco, which would be a bargain price for a player, who at 28, should be at the peak of his powers.

Everton went through a major squad revamp under Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, with the Italian manager signing many big-name players. Ancelotti's most impressive signing was that of Real Madrid-reject James Rodriguez .

Rodriguez, like Isco, fell out of favour at Real Madrid and sought a move away from the Bernabeu to rejuvenate his career. The Columbian reunited with his former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti at Everton and has made an impressive start to his 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti 'pushing for Isco arrival at Everton' in plot to raid Real Madrid again https://t.co/RpjiVOPWtS — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 14, 2020

Isco is reportedly close to James Rodriguez and may look forward to a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. However, Arsenal could lure the World Cup winner to join them, as they stand a better chance of offering the Spanish midfielder European football, compared to Everton.