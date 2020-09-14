Arsenal are on the lookout for a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts, with Emiliano Martinez set to move to Aston Villa.

The Gunners are now reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 outfit Dijon over as they look to sign Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph are also reporting that Runarsson could potentially be available for a fee of around £1.5m.

Martinez was left out of the Arsenal squad for their opening day Premier League fixture against Fulham, which they won 3-0, as he looked to complete formalities prior to his move to Aston Villa. Matt Macey deputised as the substitute goalkeeper, as Bernd Leno came back from injury and took back his starting spot.

Leno was injured during a Premier League game against Brighton towards the end of last season, and gave Martinez his first big break in the Arsenal first-team squad, and the Argentine grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

Arsenal zero in on Emiliano Martinez replacement

Runar Alex Runarsson signed for Dijon two seasons ago

Martinez was really impressive in Arsenal's run to winning the FA Cup, with pivotal stops in both the semifinal against Manchester City and the final against Chelsea.

He also started between the sticks, and made a couple of big saves off Sadio Mane, as Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift the Community Shield as well.

However, the Argentinian's quest for regular first-team football has now meant that he is willing to end his ten-year association with the Gunners.

Martinez was left out of the Arsenal squad for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham in order to finalise a proposed move to Aston Villa leaving Arteta in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper to support Leno this season.

Brentford’s David Raya has been strongly linked with a switch to the Emirates in recent days, however, the Bees are reluctant to sell and it looks like Arteta has found a potential back-up option.

The Telegraph claim that Runarsson was recommended to Arteta by goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana - who worked with the Icelandic stopper when he was at Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Runarsson has made 36 appearances for Dijon, since he joined them two seasons ago. He has also been capped at senior level for Iceland, even though he is currently the second-choice goalkeeper for his country behind Hannes Haldorrsson.