Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in AC Milan star Franck Kessie

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal and Tottenham are preparing to battle it out to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie joined AC Milan on a two-year loan deal from Atalanta in 2017. The Ivorian took time to settle in Milan but eventually found his feet, which made the club sign him on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell in 2019.

Kessie has now become a crucial member of AC Milan's squad. The 23-year-old has now attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham after a string of impressive performances in the Serie A this season.

The midfielder has made 17 appearances this season, scoring four goals from midfield. Milan reportedly have no intention of letting their star player go, and are hopeful of tying him down to a new contract. However, they will be forced to sell Kessie if the player demands a move.

Milan plans to ward off any potential suitors by slapping a £45 million price tag on Kessie. The former Atalanta midfielder would have been available for half that amount in the summer but his recent displays have boosted the player's valuation.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been given hope in their pursuit of AC Milan star Franck Kessie

Kessie's contract with AC Milan currently runs only till 2022, which could prove to be a boon for Arsenal and Tottenham. This will provide both Premier League sides with leverage next summer as Kessie will be able to enter pre-contract talks with either club over a potential free transfer six months later.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in the center of the park. The Gunners spent their summer strengthening their attack and midfield, but are short of options in midfield. Arsenal currently sit in fifteenth place in the Premier League table and are keen to sign a player who will turn their fortunes around.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have hit their stride under Jose Mourinho. The North London club are currently at the top of the Premier League, having won four of their last five games.

Jose Mourinho's side have a wealth of options in attack and defense but lack quality in midfield. Tottenham are reportedly keen to sign a midfielder to help continue their progress under the Portuguese manager.

However, AC Milan will not let go of their star player easily. They are currently top of the Serie A table, five points ahead of Inter Milan, who are second. Stefano Pioli's men are yet to lose this season and will be looking to keep hold of their best players as they mount a serious push for the title.