According to the Marca, Tottenham's medical team has reportedly confirmed that Gareth Bale will be sidelined for at least a month with an injury. Bale signed a season long loan deal with Tottenham, from Real Madrid, for a reported £13 million this week.

Bale flew to London alongside former Real Madrid teammate and new Tottenham teammate Sergio Reguilon on Friday to finalise his loan deal. He has reportedly been carrying a knee injury but has been working on his fitness at a gym in Valdebebas. Marca goes on to report that the Tottenham medical team has looked at Bale's injury and ruled him out of action for close to four weeks.

Tottenham were reportedly aware of Bale's injury and had braced themselves for the bad news that came from the Welshma's medical, but still went ahead with the deal to sign Bale on loan.

Gareth Bale has reportedly taken a huge pay-cut in order to secure a deal to Tottenham. Tottenham will be paying half of Bale's wages this season, with Madrid agreeing to pay the remaining half of his wages.

Bale had an injury-hit seven years at Real Madrid, where he made 171 appearances during his stint at the club, out of a possible 266. Bale was an integral part of Real Madrid's four Champions League triumphs, scoring crucial goals in the Champions League and Copa Del Rey finals.

However, Bale was criticised during his time at Madrid for constantly suffering from injuries and failing to make a steady impact on the Real Madrid team. Many pundits and coaches have attributed Bale's inconsistent performances to his recurrent back and hamstring injuries.

Gareth Bale as a footballer is known for his pace, dribbling, directness and goal-scoring. His struggle to maintain his fitness will be a problem that Tottenham may have to deal with during his loan spell with the club. This will definitely determine, whether Tottenham decide to sign him on a permanent deal from Real Madrid once the season ends.

The possibility of Bale being ruled out for a month will be a cause for concern to Tottenham fans and Totenham manager Jose Mourinho. Mourinho's men were disappointing in their season opener against Everton, where they lost 1-0 at home.

Tottenham are crying out for a player like Bale to provide them with some quality, a few moments of magic, and to lift spirits in the dressing room and amongst the fans. Bale's much anticipated second debut for Tottenham will most likely be postponed by a month.