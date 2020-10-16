Reports: Barcelona to consider resting Messi for Getafe trip ahead of El Clasico, Champions League fixtures

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is considering resting star forward Lionel Messi for this weekend's tricky away trip to Getafe. The Catalan giants have a busy schedule where they will play seven matches in 21 days. According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi could be rested on the trip to Los Azulones in order to keep him fresh for the upcoming games.

Barcelona's gruelling schedule sees them take part in three Champions League matches in the next month, including a clash against Italian champions Juventus. Barcelona will face Juventus just a day after next week's El Clasico tie against Real Madrid.

Ronald Koeman's side will host Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their first Champions League fixture of the season, just three days after their trip to Getafe. This has raised the argument that Messi may be rested for Barcelona's game this weekend, in order to keep the Argentine fit and healthy for their upcoming fixtures.

Messi played two matches for Argentina over the internation break in the last two weeks, and has also played every game that Barcelona have competed in since the football restart post lockdown. Messi has scored once in the opening three games, during which Barcelona have registered seven points.

Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona this summer

The 33-year-old was desperate to leave Barcelona this summer, with Premier League club Manchester City interested in reuniting him with former boss Pep Guardiola. Messi's exit from Barcelona failed as his legal team could not find a way out of his €700 million release clause.

Messi was also left infuriated by the Barcelona board with the way they treated his close friend and former teammate Luis Suarez. Suarez was unceremoniously kicked out of Barcelona, and left to join rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine is, however, still a Barcelona player, and has vowed to do all he can to take the club back to the top of European football, with the assistance of new manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman will be wary of risking Messi this weekend, and will have one eye on the upcoming first El Clasico of the season. Barcelona also have an upcoming Champions League fixture against Juventus, where Messi was supposed to face Cristiano Ronaldo once more. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be fit to play in the game after he tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.