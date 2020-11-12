Reports: Barcelona eyeing move for Manchester United youngster Arnau Puigmal 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arnau Puigmal from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has impressed for United's U-23 side but is yet to make his senior team debut. The was player, though, was included in the squad for the Europa League clash against Astana last season.

Puigmal began his football development in Catalunya when he signed for Espanyol in 2010 at the age of 10 and progressed through the ranks. His performances for Espanyol were so good that it prompted a race for his signature. Manchester United ultimately beat Barcelona to his secure Puigmal's services in 2017.

Puigmal signed a four-year contract with the Red Devils, which is due to expire in 2021. With less than a year left on his current deal, attention has turned to where his future lies.

Puigmal nominally plays as a central midfielder. However, his versatility means that he can play in several different positions and he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the United academy.

Puigmal has represented Spain at the international youth level at the U-16 to U-19 level and it is believed that the player is keen on a return to Catalunya.

Barcelona are considering signing Arnau Puigmal to boost their youth ranks

Arnau Pigmal is being monitored by Barcelona.

Now, according to reports, Barcelona are considering signing the midfielder with the aim of strengthening their youth ranks.

The Barcelona academy La Masia is widely regarded as the world's foremost developmental center for football and it is responsible for producing some of the greatest players in history. Graduates from the academy include the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, and Cesc Fabregas.

However, after the highs of the last two decades, there has been a dearth in the promotion of talent in the academy to the first team. As a result of this, many youngsters have traded Barcelona for opportunities elsewhere in recent years.

The exploits of latest prodigy Ansu Fati serves as proof that La Masia still remains a talent hub. However, it remains to be seen if Arnau Puigmal will make the move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been rocked by several issues off the field in recent years, culminating in Messi's desire to leave and Bartomeu's resignation. Things have hardly fared better for the club on the field and the Blaugrana are currently undergoing one of the most trying times in their history.

The appointment of Ronald Koeman has done little to reverse the trend. Barcelona currently sit in the 8th spot in the La Liga table, nine points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad albeit with a game in hand.