Reports: Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite wanted by 3 Premier League clubs 

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is reportedly on the radars of three Premier League teams who could launch a bid for the player's services in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old joined the Blaugrana in controversial circumstances in February this year after Barcelona triggered his €18m release clause with Leganes as an emergency signing after the transfer window had closed.

However, the Denmark international has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou; he has scored just once in 16 matches in all competitions.

A move away from the Blaugrana has therefore been mooted for the player. Although Braithwaite insists that he has no concerns over rumours surrounding his future at the club, there have been speculations galore about his potential next destination.

According to Spanish daily Sport, the three Premier League sides that are interested in the former Bordeaux man are West Ham, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. Barcelona are reportedly keen on listening to offers for Braithwaite, considering the player's lack of game-time, something that should be music to the ears of the three interested clubs.

Of the Premier League trio, West Brom are likely to show the most interest, as the Baggies have struggled since their return to the top flight and currently sit in 18th spot in the league table, having garnered just three points from eight matches.

Slaven Bilic's side have also struggled for goals this season; they have scored just six goals so far, unlike Leeds United, who have been led by the in-form Patrick Bamford and West Ham, who have Antonio.

However, it remains to be seen whether anything concrete will come out of the rumours linking Braithwaite with a move away from Barcelona, but reports in this regard seem to suggest that an offer of €15m could be accepted.

With the European Championship less than seven months away, Braithwaite might have to reconsider his stance of not leaving Camp Nou, as a lack of regular playing time could hamper his chances of representing his nation at the quadrennial tournament next summer.

A move to the Premier League would represent a return to England for the former Esbjerg man, who had previously spent two years in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Braithwaite could still have a role to play for Barcelona this season

Carlos Braithwaite could play a key role for Barcelona this season.

Despite not getting much game-time under Ronald Koeman thus far, Carlos Braithwaite could still play a key role for Barcelona over the course of the season.

The congested nature of the campaign this season coupled with a slew of injuries and COVID-19 infections means that Barcelona would require squad depth more than they have ever before.

The long-term absence of youngster Ansu Fati due to injury could also offer an opportunity in the coming weeks for Carlos Braithwaite, but it remains to be seen if he could make it count.