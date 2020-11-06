Reports: Barcelona interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele

Barcelona are in need of midfield reinforcements and have reportedly set their sights on bringing Tanguy Ndombele from London.

According to reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are interested in Ndombele and could line up a transfer next summer.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Barcelona are considering a move for Ndombele next summer. But for next January, Tottenham fans can be sure he is not going anywhere,”

The France international joined Tottenham from Lyon for a club-record sum of £55.45m in July 2019.

His energetic performances in the Lyon midfield in Ligue 1 led to interest in his services across Europe.

He ultimately signed for Tottenham Hotspur, although things did not initially go according to plans in north London.

A combination of injuries and poor form saw him struggle to make a mark as Tottenham stuttered in the early part of the campaign, leading to the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Things went from bad to worse under Jose Mourinho, and Tanguy Ndombele barely featured under the Portuguese gaffer.

Ndombele has not featured extensively for Spurs

In 26 league games under Mourinho, Ndombele made only 11 appearances, of which just seven were starts. He was below the likes of Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, and Giovanni Lo Celso on the pecking order.

Things have, however, started positively in the current campaign, and the 23-year-old has been one of the ever-presents as Spurs navigate a congested fixture list.

So far, he has made 11 appearances in all competitions which includes all Premier League games Spurs have played, and scored two goals.

Tanguy Ndombele could offer a different dynamic to the Barcelona midfield

Barcelona are famed for having produced some of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game but things have not exactly gone smoothly since the departures of both Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

The club have struggled in the middle of the park, leading new manager Ronald Koeman to identify some midfield targets last summer.

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum was reportedly on top of his transfer wishlist, but the Blaugrana failed to get a deal for the Dutchman over the line.

Now it appears Ndombele could be on their radar. If he does arrive at Camp Nou, he would offer a different dynamic to the Blaugrana midfield, with his physicality and direct style of play.

However, given his usefulness to the squad and improved performance, it is highly unlikely that Mourinho would sanction his sale.