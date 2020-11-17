Barcelona are reportedly keen to extent Ousmane Dembele's contract but have not made any progress on renewal as yet.

Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022, and Mundo Deportivo reports that the club want to secure his future before he enters the final year of his current deal.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 in a transfer worth €130 million. The Frenchman was tipped for greatness at Barcelona, after a stellar season at Dortmund where he impressed one and all.

The 23-year-old was hyped up to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left Barcelona for PSG.

Dembele has, however, failed to live up to the hype at the Camp Nou. The fleet-footed winger has suffered from numerous injuries and disciplinary issues during his three seasons at Barcelona, but has still managed to show glimpses of his brilliance on occasion.

Ansu Fati 🤕



Is 2020-21 the season Ousmane Dembele comes of age at Barcelona? 🙏



✍️ @Mark_Doyle11 — Goal News (@GoalNews) November 16, 2020

Ousmane Dembele to be offered contract extension by Barcelona amid interest from Juventus and Manchester United

Juventus v FC Barcelona: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Manchester United rumored to be his next destination.

United were keen to bring Dembele to Old Trafford on loan for the season, but the Frenchman rejected the move at the last moment and decided to stay in Barcelona and fight for his place.

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele's decision seems to have paid off as he has had a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign for Barcelona. He has now become a key figure in Ronald Koeman's squad and plans for the club.

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati's long-term injury means that Dembele's importance to the squad has further increased, and it seems that there is no chance he will be allowed to leave the Catalan giants in January.

(☀️) Barcelona are willing to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract.



His case will be one of the first priorities of the board of directors to come out of the presidential elections on January 24. ⌛️✍️ [MD] #FCB #Dembele pic.twitter.com/c8CrKKBjnR — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) November 16, 2020

Barcelona are said to be working on a new contract but have not made an offer yet to Ousmane Dembele. The World Cup winner is reportedly not too concerned about a contract offer, and is focused on staying fit and continuing his impressive form.

Mundo Deportivo reckons that Dembele's future will be one of the top priorities of Barcelona's new president and board. Elections are expected to take place at the end of January.

The new board will have around six months to try and secure Ousmane Dembele's future before he enters into the final year of his contract with Barcelona.