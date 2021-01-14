Reports: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman confident of signing Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona failed to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum earlier in the summer, but it now appears that they might finally get their man.

According to Sport Witness, Ronald Koeman is confident that his countryman will sign for Barcelona soon. Wijnaldum has entered the final six months of his current contract and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Liverpool midfielder played for Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, and Newcastle United before arriving at Anfield in 2016. He soon became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team and rose in stature with every passing season. The Dutchman was pivotal in the Reds' Champions League triumph in the 2018/19 season, helping his team overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals. Wijnaldum also played a stellar role in securing Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years last season.

However, the appointment of Koeman at Barcelona raised speculation over Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield. The Dutchman was reportedly close to a move to the Camp Nou earlier in the summer, but a deal failed to materialize. The Catalans boss, though, continues to be interested in a reunion with Wijnaldum, who played under him for the Dutch National side. And Koeman believes that the Liverpool player will be arriving at the Camp Nou soon.

Georginio Wijnaldum | Manager ‘confident’ he’ll be signing Liverpool player – Meeting over transfers set to take place.https://t.co/7VpvUGitFV #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 13, 2021

Liverpool remain eager to keep hold of their man, but Wijnaldum has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. As such, the player has rejected all advances from the Premier League side so far.

The Liverpool midfielder is free to talk to Barcelona about a potential deal

Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona were unable to complete a move for the Liverpool player in the summer due to financial constraints. The Catalans were also linked to Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon’s Memphis Depay, but none of those moves saw the light of the day.

Koeman, though, remains determined to get all three players and is planning to meet all four Barcelona presidential candidates to intimate them of his plan.

Georginio Wijnaldum is set on a summer move to Barcelona after rejecting a fresh contract offer from Liverpool. (Source: Todofichajes) pic.twitter.com/qiOmhXpBzI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 6, 2021

The Barcelona manager believes that the signings are now a necessity for the Catalans, due to the recent injury troubles. Koeman is confident that all three will arrive for free in the summer but is eager for at least one of them to join this month. Interestingly, Wijnaldum is now free to talk to potential suitors and unless Liverpool can influence a change of heart, the Dutch midfielder looks set to become a Barcelona player at the end of the season.