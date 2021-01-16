Reports: Barcelona to offer €11m for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, AC Milan also interested 

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot and could make a €11m bid for the Portugal U-21 international.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo (as reported by Milan News), Dalot could be on the Blaugrana's transfer list this summer. The player is expected to return to Manchester United from AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2018 but he has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford, with just 18 Premier League appearances in three years.

Dalot joined AC Milan on a season-long loan in October but it has been more of the same for him at the San Siro. Despite this, the report suggests that the Rossoneri are interested in making his move permanent although they might struggle to match Barcelona's reported bid.

Diogo Dalot can function on either side of defense as a full-back. This could come in handy for Barcelona, who are in the market for a left-back to provide competition for Jordi Alba. However, it is unknown if Manchester United will be willing to sanction his sale or give him more time to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Could Diogo Dalot rejuvenate his career at Barcelona?

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot arrived at Manchester United as one of the highest-rated prospects in Portuguese football. It was expected that his time with the Red Devils would see him unlock his potential.

Advertisement

This has not been the case and in many ways, the former Porto man has stagnated rather than improved during his time at the club. There are several players ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Dalot has just over two years left on the original contract he signed with Manchester United. Time is running out for him to make a mark for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Barring any dramatic change to the situation, it is highly unlikely that Dalot will play a major role under Solskjaer. It will be in the player's interests to look for football elsewhere.

If these latest reports are to be believed, Barcelona might be his destination and the move could offer Dalot an opportunity to rediscover his best form. His versatility in defense could come in handy for the Blaugrana who do not have adequate cover in the full-back positions.