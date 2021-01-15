Reports: Barcelona positive about Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona are sweating on the availability of talisman Lionel Messi ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but there’s some good news around the corner.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona are optimistic that the Argentinean will be fit in time to face Athletic Bilbao in the title match. Lionel Messi sat out Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad in the semi-final of the tournament after an injury scare.

Despite being at the club for over a decade and a half, Lionel Messi continues to be indispensable for Barcelona.

The Argentinean has been relatively slow off the blocks this season but has still managed 14 goals from 21 appearances in all competitions. 11 of them have come in in the La Liga, where Barcelona sit third, seven points behind Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

However, it was in the 4-0 La Liga victory over Granada last weekend where Lionel Messi picked up an injury and had to be substituted in the second half.

As such, there are fears that he could miss the all-important game on Sunday. However, Barcelona are now optimistic that their skipper will feature against Los Leones in Seville.

When Ronald Koeman was enquired about the Argentinean’s availability in the final after the win over Real Sociedad, the Dutchman revealed he would wait and watch over the next few days before taking a decision.

Your newest La Liga top scorer for this season: Lionel Messi.



Not bad for a slow start 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AGKW4gA06u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2021

On Wednesday, Barcelona played out an intense first half against La Real and took the lead through Frenkie de Jong. However, the home side drew level through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty after the break.

In a frantic penalty shootout, Riqui Puig scored the winning kick to send Barcelona to the final.

Advertisement

Barcelona will need Lionel Messi to overcome Athletic Bilbao in the final

Barcelona might have reached the final without Lionel Messi’s magic touch, but there’s no denying that they will need their talisman back in the team against Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentinean was pivotal in the Blaugrana’s 3-2 win over Los Leones earlier this month, as he found the back of the net twice.

Athletic Bilbao knocked out Real Madrid in the other semi-final to reach the grand stage, and the Basque club will certainly be out for another 'upset' on Sunday.

The last time Barcelona and Athletic Club met in a final, Messi scored THAT solo goal - and @DaniAlvesD2 was all of us: 🤯. pic.twitter.com/zbqebBeYl1 — 433 (@433) January 14, 2021

It remains to be seen if Messi plays some part in the game and help Koeman win his first silverware as Barcelona manager.