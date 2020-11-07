Reports: Barcelona and Real Madrid to go head-to-head for Marcus Thuram

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to fight it out for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, Thuram will have the luxury of choosing between the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

Marcus Thuram is the son of legendary French footballer and World Cup winner Lilliam Thuram. Thuram caught the eye of many top European clubs last season after enjoying a breakout campaign with Monchengladbach.

Thuram arrived at the club as a result of excellent scouting as Borussia Monchengladbach signed him from Ligue 2 side Guingamp. The Frenchman scored 10 goals and registered 8 assists for the German outfit, and led them to a fourth-place finish over Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Whilst he has not quite found the same form this season in the Bundesliga, scoring just one goal in six appearances, Thuram has proven his goal-scoring abilities in the Champions League.

He has scored two goals in the tournament, both against Real Madrid, and has one assist to his name. Real Madrid were impressed with Thuram's performance against them, and are now set to pursue him next summer.

Marcus Thuram may have to choose between Real Madrid and Barcelona next summer

Thuram may not fancy a move to Real Madrid due to the wealth of options they possess on the left wing, his preferred position. Real Madrid already have the likes of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. all eyeing a starting position on the left wing, and might not require the services of Marcus Thuram.

However, Thuram boasts a level of finishing and a physical presence that cannot be matched by the aforementioned players. This appears to be why manager Zinedine Zidane seems intent on signing his fellow Frenchman.

Zidane, though, will face competition from arch-rivals Barcelona in signing the player. Barcelona currently possess a lot of firepower and do have a variety of options in attack with Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Pedri all trying to make a case for a starting place in the team.

The club are still on the lookout for a top-quality attacker. Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay in the summer but might fancy a move for Marcus Thuram, who is much younger and would be a long-term investment for the club.