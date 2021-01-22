Reports: Barcelona star Lionel Messi suspended for Elche game

Barcelona have received a major blow in their attempt to ensure Lionel Messi’s availability for the weekend’s trip away to Elche in the 2020-21 La Liga.

As per the club's website, Lionel Messi is all set to miss Sunday’s league game at the Estadio Martinez Valero, as the Spanish FA rejected the Blaugrana's appeal to overturn the Argentinean’s two-game ban.

Lionel Messi had been handed a two-game suspension after picking up a straight red card in Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat against Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentinean was given his marching orders after he swung his arm at Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre in the dying moments of the game. The incident was initially missed by referee Gil Manzano, but after a VAR intervention, Lionel Messi was sent off.

Barcelona went on to lose the game 3-2 and on Tuesday, the Spanish FA slapped the club's captain with a two-game ban.

In Lionel Messi's absence, Barcelona struggled in their midweek Copa Del Rey game against Cornella, needing extra-time goals from Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite to win 2-0.

And the Spanish FA have now poured cold water over any possible reduction in Lionel Messi’s ban.

The Argentinean continues to be indispensable for Barcelona and is currently tied in the Pichichi race with Luis Suarez at the moment. He recently surpassed Pele’s record for most goals for a single club and has appeared in 500 league games for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has only picked up one red card in over 750 Barcelona appearances

Lionel Messi picked up his first red card while playing for Barcelona B in 2005, against Pena Sport. The Argentinean was given his marching orders for protesting after he was denied a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

His first red card in international came in the same year - on his debut for Argentina in a friendly against Hungary.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up his next red card against Chile in the 2019 Copa America final while playing for Argentina.

Lionel Messi’s fourth career red card - his first for Barcelona - came in his 753rd game in all competitions for the club. Messi has been the epitome of discipline on the pitch, despite being harassed and man-handled by opponents.