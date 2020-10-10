According to several reports in Spain, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has renewed his contract with the Catalan giants and will also be taking a pay cut to help the club through a difficult time. The German star has been pivotal to Barcelona's title victories over the past few years and is set to stay at the club for the next few years.

Barcelona are currently in a period of transition and have a few additions to their squad this summer. The Catalans have appointed Dutchman Ronald Koeman and the new manager has gone about changing the tactical set-up of the club.

Marc André ter Stegen’s new contract until June 2025 with Barcelona will be confirmed soon - new wages and details already agreed with his agent by August. 🔴 #FCB https://t.co/mRzeJazNN9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2020

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment and has made a named for himself at Barcelona. The German star is not for his exceptional reflexes and his brilliant footwork makes him the ideal shot-stopper for Barcelona.

Barcelona endured a difficult 2019-20 season and will want to be back at their best this season. Ronald Koeman has made his fair share of changes at Barcelona and will have a point to prove this year.

Also Read: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez equal impressive Ronaldo record in World Cup qualifiers

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen signs a new contract

Ter Stegen has signed a new contract with Barcelona

Advertisement

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been at Barcelona for several years now and is entering the prime of his career. The German wall has made some stunning saves over the years and has emerged as a leader at the Catalan club. Ter Stegen's contract extension until 2025 will come as a massive boost to Barcelona in a time rife with uncertainty.

According to reports from a few Spanish media outlets, Ter Stegen is set to take a pay cut in his new contract to ease the financial burden on a thoroughly mismanaged Barcelona administration. The decision is likely to go down well with the Barcelona fanbase and is a testament to the goalkeeper's faith in the club.

🔏 Marc-André Ter Stegen ampliará contrato hasta 2025: la oficialización tardará lo que se tarde en transcribir lo acordado



✍️ @MigRico https://t.co/F9RhzRDd6g — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

Barcelona have made a few investments in the transfer market over the summer and have brought the likes of Pedri, Francisco Trincao, Sergino Dest, and Miralem Pjanic to the club. The Catalans are in heavy debt and will need to resolve their financial issues in the coming months.

Barcelona sold several high-profile players in the transfer window last month. The likes of Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic were shipped to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Sevilla while Arturo Vidal was sold to Inter Milan.

Barcelona's player sales will have eased the club's massive wage burden but the club still needs to take a few drastic measures to bring Barcelona back to its perch. The club has invested in youth this year and will rely on Ronald Koeman to rebuild the team after a difficult season.

Barcelona suffered last season

Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich last season and will need to bounce back from their Champions League mishap this year. Quique Setien was replaced by Ronald Koeman in the aftermath of the defeat and the former Barcelona defender has plenty of work to do this season.

Advertisement

The Catalans have been impressive La Liga this season with Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati putting in exceptional performances so far. Barcelona do have talent in their ranks and will want to prove a point this season.

Also Read: Barcelona star Lionel Messi set to join Manchester City next summer