Reports: Barcelona targeting eight deals in January

Barcelona are attempting to complete eight deals in the winter transfer window, according to reports. The COVID-19 pandemic has stifled the spending power of clubs around Europe, however, the Catalans are expected to have a busy month in January.

Barcelona had a highly eventful summer, where 14 deals were completed. Nine of those were departures, with Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Rafinha, Nelson Semedo, Marc Cucurella, Carles Perez, and Jean Claire Todibo all shown the door at the club.

The Catalans made five additions to the squad as well. Miralem Pjanic, Sergino Dest, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, and Francisco Trincao all joined the Blaugrana as Ronald Koeman prepared to turn Barcelona’s fortunes around.

Interestingly, the Spanish giants raised €126.5m from player sales and spent €119m on fresh blood, managing a profit of €7.5m in the process.

Barcelona’s summer was one of the most challenging ever, with the COVID-19 pandemic adding to their previous financial problems. Doubts about Lionel Messi’s future only added to the unrest at the Camp Nou over the summer, but it now appears that the Blaugrana are braced for an equally eventful winter ahead.

Barcelona attempting to offload six players and buy two in the winter

Memphis Depay could arrive at the Camp Nou in January.

Barcelona’s wage bill is still among the highest in the world, and it is important for the club to reduce it further in the winter window. As such, the Catalans will attempt to offload six more players in January.

Samuel Umtiti, who has seen his career go downhill at Barcelona, will be among the players set to leave. He is likely to be joined by Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite, and Matheus Fernandes. Talented youngsters Riqui Puig and Carles Alena will also be sent out on loan for the rest of the season.

✍ Depay

✍ Eric Garcia

💰 Umtiti



Here are 8⃣ deals that @FCBarcelona are aiming to complete in January



👇 https://t.co/Zc17mMcVn4 pic.twitter.com/QIqTgMyvM6 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

However, it will not just be a month of departures as Barcelona also want to add two new faces to their squad. The Catalans will reignite their interest in Lyon man Memphis Depay, who is keen to be reunited with Koeman. The Dutch footballer was close to arriving at the Camp Nou in the summer, but a move failed to materialize in the end.

📰 | Jordi Cruyff (ex-Barca player): "It has to be very clear that Memphis Depay is not a pure centre-forward. He can play in that position and on both wings. The thing is, at Barcelona, you already have Leo Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho there." [ellarguero] pic.twitter.com/QzETvYvDHa — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) November 14, 2020

The Blaugrana are also said to be interested in Manchester City’s Eric Garcia, the former La Masia graduate, who is in the final few months of his contract at the Premier League side. The Spaniard is keen for a return to his roots, but Barcelona are yet to agree to a fee with City at the moment.