Reports: Barcelona technical director denies Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United rumours

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes has played down the exit rumours of winger Ousmane Dembele. Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United spent most of their summer chasing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but have failed in their pursuit after refusing to meet Dortmund's £108 million valuation of Sancho.

United have therefore switched their focus to alternative options, and have identified Ousmane Dembele as their second option.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £100 million, but has failed to live up to his price tag after suffering a series of injuries and disciplinary problems during his time at Barcelona.

Manchester United are reportedly trying to negotiate a season-long loan deal for Dembele, but Barcelona are rumoured to be interested only in an outright sale.

Is Ousmane Dembélé edging closer to a possible Manchester United move? 🤔@skysports_sheth and @SkyKaveh have the latest on The Transfer Show pic.twitter.com/7Dhek3ydnA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2020

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes rules out Ousmane Dembele move to Manchester United

Manchester United are desperate for summer signings

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes has played down rumours concerning Ousmane Dembele's future at the club. Planes has insisted that Barcelona are not in talks with Manchester United and are counting on Dembele for 2020-21.

"Firstly, there is no negotiation. He is a player we can count on and as Ronald said, we know his potential, and I am convinced that he will have a great year with us," said Planes.

Manchester United are hoping that Ousmane Dembele's French teammate and close friend Paul Pogba can convince the attacker to join Manchester United this summer. United are desperate to add top quality players to their squad, having had a dismal transfer window thus far.

Despite Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes' efforts to pay down the exit rumours surrounding Ousmane Dembele, Manchester United are reportedly readying a £50 million bid for Dembele if they are unable to sign the Frenchman on loan.

Ousmane Dembele is considering his future at Barcelona while Manchester United try to sign him on loan with the option to buy, reports Fabrizio Romano.



The Blaugrana would prefer a permanent deal as they try to push through Memphis Depay's signing 💣 pic.twitter.com/Y2cJObkjBT — Goal India (@Goal_India) October 1, 2020

Manchester United are looking to sign an attacker and a left-back before the October 5th transfer deadline. With only two days to go, Manchester United face a race against time to make additions to their squad.