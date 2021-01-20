Reports: Danny Ings would prefer a move to Manchester United if he leaves Southampton

Southampton striker Danny Ings reportedly has his heart set on a move to Manchester United should he leave Southampton.

The England international has less than 18 months left on his current deal with the Saints. Despite being offered a contract that will make him the highest-paid player at the club, he is yet to sign an extension.

According to a report by the Athletic, Ings wants to play Champions League football, and the allure of representing Manchester United could see him leave St Mary's next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly monitoring his situation at Southampton, although the presence of Harry Kane and Carlos Vinicius means any move is unlikely.

Manchester United, on the other hand, might be in the market for a bonafide centre-forward, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford having failed to cement their stake in the position.

Ings has seen an upturn in his profile after an injury-plagued spell with Liverpool earlier in his career.

The former Burnley man has been one of the standout strikers in the Premier League over the last few years and scored 22 goals last season in what was a phenomenal individual campaign.

A move to a bigger club has been touted, although Southampton might still make a breakthrough in contract negotiations with the 28-year-old.

Should Manchester United make a move for Danny Ings?

It is no hidden secret that Manchester United's forwards have not exactly performed well in recent times. This is evident by the fact that a midfielder is currently the club's highest goalscorer.

Anthony Martial has been deployed as the focal point of attack for most of the season, but the Frenchman has struggled in the role.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is the only recognised centre-forward in the senior team. While he might have impressed whenever he is called upon, at 33, he cannot be relied upon for the long term.

If Manchester United go for Danny Ings, they will be signing a player in his prime, who can be counted upon to lead the line for the next five years.

He struggled with injuries in the past, but his fitness record has improved in recent years, although a knee injury ruled him out for a few weeks earlier this season.

His versatility means that he can play in a variety of positions. In many ways, Ings is a complete centre-forward capable of playing as a poacher while possessing an excellent finishing ability.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on this reported interest but it cannot be argued that Danny Ings could be a good fit for the club.