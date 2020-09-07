Danny Murphy predicts where Manchester United and Arsenal will finish this season

According to the Mirror, ex-Liverpool legend Danny Murphy predicts that Manchester United will finish the 2020-21 season in the top four, but will face stiff competition from Arsenal. Murphy, who is now a football pundit, was impressed with the way Manchester United performed in 2020, after a sub-par 2019 season.

Manchester United finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in third place with 66 points. The Red Devils also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and the FA Cup, losing to Sevilla and Chelsea respectively.

Manchester United was in 8th place in January, but a run of 14 league games unbeaten, helped them to a third-place finish ahead of Chelsea, Leicester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

Danny Murphy makes top four prediction and explains "evidence" points to who'll win title #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/4vqh5n8nSX — Man Utd Latest (@ManUtdLatestCom) September 7, 2020

Danny Murphy believes that Manchester United and Arsenal have hired the right men to lead their clubs

Manchester United and Arsenal will fight for a top four spot this season.

Danny Murphy has been impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who completed his first full season at Manchester United last season. Murphy cites the signing of Bruno Fernandes as the catalyst for Manchester United's improved performance. Murphy has been impressed with United's youthful attack and quality laden midfield.

Murphy feels that United's inactivity in the transfer market means that they may not mount a serious challenge for the League crown this season, with Liverpool miles ahead of them. Manchester City and Chelsea have bolstered their squad this season and seem poised to be a serious threat to Liverpool.

Danny Murphy has gone on to predict that Manchester United have a strong enough squad to seal a top-four place in the coming season, but will face serious competition from Arsenal.

Arsenal, led by ex-gunner Mikel Arteta, finished eighth in the 2019-20 Premier League. They did manage to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield, which was able to convince Danny Murphy that Arteta is leading Arsenal in the right direction.

Advertisement

Arsenal have made additions to the club this summer, adding Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for €30 million, and welcoming back William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne. The North London club has also resigned Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to new long term deals after both defenders enjoyed successful loans spells at the club.

"@DarrenBent said: '#AFC fans have hope now' and I agree with that." 👍



"They're well drilled & have found a system they seem to enjoy playing." ✅



"There has been a remarkable improvement under Arteta." 👏



Danny Murphy is impressed by Arsenal's progress under Mikel Arteta. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/92NSEIOvwb — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 31, 2020

With the addition of former Chelsea man, Willian, and star player, Aubameyang reportedly on the verge of signing a new deal, Arsenal have made all the right moves this summer. This has lead Danny Murphy to predict that Arsenal will return to 'where they belong', amongst the elite clubs of England.

How Manchester United and Arsenal, two giants of the English game, who have largely underperformed in the recent past, fare this upcoming season remains to be seen, with both clubs still looking to make more additions this summer.

The top-four race has never been so close, and Premier League fans are in for a treat this season.