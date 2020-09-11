Reports: Eden Hazard returns overweight to Real Madrid training

According to ABC, Eden Hazard has returned overweight, after his vacation, to Real Madrid's training sessions. Hazard swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu last summer in a deal worth £100 million. Hazard, was reportedly overweight last summer too when he joined Real Madrid after the offseason.

Hazard, last summer told L'Equipe, "I'm not going to hide it, but when I'm on vacation, I'm on vacation. I had put on five kilos, I'm the type to put on weight quickly and I can lose it quickly if I'm careful. When I was 18, in Lille, I was 72 or 73kgs. My muscle mass was 75kgs, and 77kgs on a bad day. I was 80kgs this summer, I lost it in 10 days."

Hazard acknowledged he was not in great shape last summer, and trained hard to get back into the right shape to play. Hazard's debut for Real Madrid was delayed, due to a thigh injury he had picked up in training.

Hazard managed only one goal in 16 appearances for Real Madrid last season. His showings on the field were a shadow of the way he played at Chelsea. Towards the end of the season, Hazard began to show glimpses of his capabilities. Hazard however went on to say in an interview, "This was the worst season of my career."

Real Madrid are becoming concerned by 'overweight' Eden Hazardhttps://t.co/qCkPYSI1HG — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) September 10, 2020

Hazard turns up overweight for the second time, angering the Madrid hierarchy

Hazard must find his form again this season.

Patience must be wearing thin at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane and the club, forgave Hazard last season, but the issue might not be taken so lightly this season.

Real Madrid set the highest of standards for all their club players and staff, and Hazard not being able to maintain a diet and manage his weight will only anger fans and club officials.

Hazard faces stiff competition for a starting place at Real Madrid, with the emergence of Brazilian wonder kids, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. Gareth Bale is still at the club, although he seems to likely to leave. Marco Asensio also returned from a serious knee injury, at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Real Madrid, have shown that they have no problem in benching their top stars, who are on high wages. They have dealt with similar situations in the past with the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Zinedine Zidane is not happy! 😳👀https://t.co/8DsGCC1Hvs — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 10, 2020

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is trying to set high standards at the club and does not leave any room for unprofessionalism and bad attitudes in his dressing room.

Hazard has been assured of his place in the Real Madrid squad this season after a poor season last year but has not gotten off to a great start. The Belgian will have to find his form again if he wants to have a future at Madrid.