Reports: Erling Haaland makes 3 demands to sign for Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, and now the Norwegian has outlined three requirements Los Blancos must fulfill to secure his services.

According to Sportslens, the youngster’s demands concern agent fees, his salary, and starting spot assurances, which he expects Real Madrid to fulfill to complete any potential deal.

Haaland first caught the attention of clubs around Europe with his fantastic performances for Red Bull Salzburg. Borussia Dortmund fought away competition to bring him to the Bundesliga in January 2020. Since then, the Norwegian has continued his fantastic form and has scored 35 goals from 34 appearances for the Black and Yellows.

Haaland’s performances continue to draw attention from European football’s superpowers, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. And the Norwegian has now outlined the requirements Los Blancos need to meet to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The foremost request is from the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, who wants a commission of €20m to complete the deal. Haaland also wants Real Madrid to give him a salary on par with the club’s highest earners. The Norwegian wants an annual salary of €10m, which will put him alongside the likes of Eden Hazard in the wage structure.

With Erling Haaland having been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past, it is being reported that his agent has identified FC Barcelona as potential club he wants to take him to next. #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/yccOCSyB5g pic.twitter.com/Ye2NMDcfi2 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) January 13, 2021

The third and most important requirement is an assurance from the club that Haaland will be a regular starter. However, he is also willing to build a partnership with Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. This demand is non-negotiable and the Norwegian would reject any advances from Real Madrid unless this requirement is met.

Real Madrid might be tempted to accept Haaland’s demands to ward off competition

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge KV: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Even though some of Haaland’s demands will raise a few eyebrows, Real Madrid might be tempted to accept them all. Understandably, the player is unwilling to warm the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu. His salary demands are not unrealistic, given his abilities, goalscoring record, and the crazy for his services.

Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga this season:



10 games

12 goals pic.twitter.com/ZfFHkSXGVn — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 9, 2021

Perhaps the only issue with his requirements would be the agent’s fees, but having dealt with Mino Raiola before, Real Madrid will be confident of reaching an agreement with the superagent. As such, if Los Blancos manage to assure the Norwegian of a place in the starting eleven, we might soon see him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Haaland’s €75m release clause only comes into effect in the summer of 2022, which means that signing him this summer could cost a lot more.