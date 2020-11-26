Reports: Everton preparing to move for Tottenham Hotspur trio

Everton are considering moves for Tottenham Hotspur players Dele Alli, Harry Winks, and Paulo Gazzaniga, according to reports. The Toffees had a very busy summer, bringing in the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Allan among others. However, it appears that they could be preparing for an eventful winter as well.

All three Tottenham Hotspur footballers have fallen down the pecking order since Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club last year. This means that the trio might not be averse to leaving the club in January.

Dele Alli joined Spurs in the summer of 2015 and was one of the brightest prospects in the league. Unfortunately, he has failed to build on his initial promise and now struggles to find a place in Mourinho’s new-look Tottenham. The Englishman has appeared just twice for Spurs in the league this season.

Harry Winks has not fared too much better than his teammate when it comes to starting regularly for Tottenham in the league this year. The Englishman has appeared just four times for Tottenham in the domestic campaign.

On the other hand, Gazzaniga has seen his chances severely hurt by the arrival of Joe Hart at the club. This means that the 28-year-old might also be reconsidering his future Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur would hate to lose Winks and Alli to a direct rival

Tottenham Hotspur would hate to lose Winks and Alli to Everton, even on loan, as it would be directly strengthening a top-four rival. Both players are only 24 years of age, so they could still have bright futures in the future.

Everton, however, could use some reinforcements in the winter, following a recent slump in their form in the Premier League.

The Toffees enjoyed a blistering start to the season but now find themselves in sixth place in the table after three defeats in the last five games. Carlo Ancelloti is already looking ahead to the January transfer window in a bid to inject some fresh blood into the team and has the three Tottenham Hotspur players on his radar.

Advertisement

This is so good.



The @SpursOfficial squad playing cricket in the gym, and Dele Alli takes an absolute screamer! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0yHIpl56jC — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) November 23, 2020

Mourinho might not be open to letting all three players leave in the winter. Tottenham Hotspur have a long season ahead and could need all the resources at their disposal if they are to achieve their targets.

Spurs are currently top of the Premier League and have also secured passage to the EFL Cup quarterfinals. As such, securing the signature of Winks and Alli might not be a walk in the park for Everton.