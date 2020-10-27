Barcelona star Gerard Pique has agreed to take a 50% wage cut to help the Catalans deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. The Spaniard remains an integral figure of the Blaugrana team as they prepare to return to their heyday under Ronald Koeman, and has played every minute in La Liga for his team so far.

The Spaniard is a product of the fabled La Masia but moved to Manchester United in 2004 as a teenager. He stayed at Old Trafford for four years, but despite a lot of promise, failed to adjust to English football. Pique returned to Barcelona in 2008 after winning the UEFA Champions League with the Red Devils and was soon drafted into the starting eleven by Pep Guardiola.

Pique built a formidable partnership with Puyol at the heart of the Barcelona backline, and was an integral part of one of the greatest teams of modern football. He enjoyed immense success with the Catalans, winning every trophy possible and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

Pique has slowed down in recent years, but his heart remains with the Blaugrana, which is why he stepped forward to help his club out during distress.

Barcelona could release Pique in 2022 unless he appears in 35% of club's games

Pique has agreed to take a wage cut to help Barcelona

Pique recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. And the contract includes a clause which will see him earn half of his wages for the rest of this season.

Barcelona are still yet to agree a temporary cut with the entire squad... https://t.co/d0xnS4vim1 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 26, 2020

The Spaniard actually allowed Barcelona to decide how much percentage of his wages the club wanted to temporarily deduct. The Catalans informed him that they wished to cut 50% of his wages and Pique obliged without a fuss.

Pique is one of four players whose contract extensions have been announced recently by Barcelona. Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have all put pen to paper on new deals extending their stay at the Camp Nou.

Pique’s new contract though includes an appearance clause for the 2021/22 season. According to the terms, if the Spaniard does not appear in 35% of Barcelona’s game that season, the Blaugrana can release the player at the end of the season.

In a world ravaged by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Pique’s humanitarian gesture towards his club will delight fans and club hierarchy alike. Now it’s time for the Spaniard to put in a stellar shift on the pitch to ensure that his off the field efforts do not turn out to be the only highlight of his season.