According to Marca, Isco is ready to leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window in January. The Spaniard has seen himself fall down the pecking order at Real Madrid since the return of Zinedine Zidane. Reports claim the midfielder is now keen to end his seven-year spell at the Bernabeu, with Everton and Arsenal rumoured to be interested in the 28-year-old.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in the summer of 2013, after winning the Golden Boy Award in his final season with the club. His numerous individual accolades meant that he joined the Spanish giants with heavy expectations on his shoulders.

Despite his recent lack of playing time, it is safe to say Isco lived up to the hype during his time at Real Madrid. He has helped the club win 16 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Isco has also become a crucial member of the Spanish national team during his time at Real Madrid. At club level, however, Isco has gone from being a starter and integral piece of the side to a rotational player, as he is under Zinedine Zidane.

After signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, Everton are now lining up an £18 million bid for his former team-mate Isco, according to Sport 😯 pic.twitter.com/sWbYvloILZ — Goal (@goal) November 19, 2020

Real Madrid are reportedly listening to offers for Isco, who is keen to leave the club in January

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

Since the 2019-20 La Liga's post-lockdown resumption, Isco has been used sparingly. The 28-year-old did not feature in most of Real's big games, which included the Manchester City return leg in last season's Champions League, or this season's league visit to the Camp Nou.

Isco reportedly feels he has lost the trust of Zidane and believes his time with Real Madrid is coming to an end. He is now focused on making it to Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the upcoming Euro 2021 and is eager to move to a club where he will find regular playing time.

🗞Isco has requested to leave Real Madrid. Madrid understand Isco’s desire to leave the club and have accepted his request.



(Source - AS) pic.twitter.com/84n9AeAUO4 — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Isco's father, who also acts as his agent, has communicated the player's desire to leave Real Madrid, and the club are said to be open to offers. Premier League giants Arsenal are rumoured to have enquired about Isco but will face heavy competition from Everton.

The attacking midfielder may fancy a move to Everton, where he would reunite with former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, under whom Isco enjoyed considerable success. He may, however, be enticed by Arsenal, who can offer him European football and are currently managed by former Spain midfielder Mikel Arteta.