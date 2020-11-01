Everton are reportedly interested in making another marquee signing from Real Madrid in the near future. The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for Real Madrid's superstar midfielder Isco.

Everton pulled off one of the transfers of the summer when they signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, and are looking to send shockwaves through the Premier League by landing another one of Carlo Ancelotti's former troops.

According to The Mirror, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would be willing to let Isco leave for Everton, with the midfielder moving on loan with an obligation to buy for 18 million pounds plus add-ons. The reports suggest, though, that Everton would have to take on Isco's wages from the outset.

Isco could be offered a way out of Real Madrid by Everton

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Isco's impressive performances at Malaga earned him a €30 million move to Real Madrid in June 2013. With Los Blancos, Isco has won 16 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Isco, however, has fallen down the pecking order in the last couple of seasons at Real Madrid despite Zinedine Zidane returning to manage the club. The Spaniard has been unable to replicate the form he showed under the French manager between 2016 and 2018.

The 28-year-old was once again left on the bench by Zidane for Madrid's most recent La Liga encounter against Huesca on Saturday. He came on midway through the second half as a substitute. Isco's last start for Real Madrid came in their 1-0 defeat to Cadiz, during which he was replaced at half-time.

Isco also did not start for Real Madrid in the 'El Clasico' at Camp Nou and was left to vent his frustration at Zidane from the bench.

"If he has to take me off, he does it in the 50th of 60th minute, sometimes at half time. If he has to put me on, he does it in the 80th minute," Isco was recorded saying.

Everton are looking to end Isco's Real Madrid nightmare by providing him with an escape route. The Spaniard may be convinced to join Carlo Ancelotti's project, which is well and truly underway. The Merseysiders are currently second in the Premier League and look poised to break into the top six this season.