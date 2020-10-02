Reports: Jadon Sancho told Dortmund he wants to go to Manchester United

According to Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho reportedly told the club that he wanted to join Manchester United this summer. Dortmund are rumoured to have told Sancho that they will sanction his sale to Manchester United if two conditions are met, which have still not been met.

Dortmund are reportedly willing to let Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United if they receive a bid of £108 million from the Red Devils. Manchester United have been chasing the signature of Jadon Sancho all summer, but have thus far been unwilling to match Dortmund's valuation of the star winger.

Manchester United reportedly tabled a bid of £91.3 million for Sancho last week, and are unwilling to give up on their chase for the England international, with only 3 days to go in the transfer window.

Jadon Sancho was not a part of the Dortmund squad that lost the DFL Supercup 3-2 to Bayern Munich due to a respiratory infection, despite testing negative for Covid-19.

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund have rejected a bid from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho worth up to €100m. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 29, 2020

Why have Dortmund rejected Manchester United's approaches for Jadon Sancho?

Jadon Sancho

Sky Sport reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that Jadon Sancho and his entourage informed Dortmund of the attacker's intentions of joining Manchester United this summer.

Dharmesh Sheth was quoted saying: "I'm told today that Sancho and his representatives made it clear well before August 1st that he wanted to take on the challenge of playing and joining Manchester United. Dortmund's response was they would consider allowing his to leave with two conditions."

"Firstly, if Manchester United bid £108 million, and secondly, if the bid came before August 1. That deadline was extended to August 10th. We know that United did eventually bid this week, but they did not meet either of Borussia Dortmund's conditions," said Sheth.

Dharmesh Sheth went on to say: "Manchester United's initial offer was £73 million upfront plus add-ons but it was rejected. Some have questioned the timing of Sancho's respiratory illness this week, coming in the same week as a Manchester United bid came to light."

"I'm told this was simple coincidence, secondly another question being asked is why did Sancho not agitate for a move once United's bid came in? Simple, the bid was rejected out of hand by Dortmund. The guaranteed payment was £35 million short of what Dortmund's valuation was, that's the main reason why there was nothing for Jadon Sancho to agitate for," he added.

Could Jadon Sancho still become a Manchester United player?



Speaking on The Transfer Show, @skysports_sheth confirms the Dortmund winger and his representatives made it clear before August that he wanted to move to Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/4JwfFamNVW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 1, 2020

Jadon Sancho is reportedly focused on the upcoming Bundesliga and Champions League season with Borussia Dortmund, as he looks to repeat his performances of the last two campaigns, and seal a place in Gareth Southgate's England starting XI for Euro 2021.