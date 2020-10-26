Reports: Jose Mourinho removes Tottenham star from squad for game against Burnley

Jose Mourinho has omitted Dele Alli from the squad for Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Burnley, according to reports. The Portuguese is known to have a ruthless side and is not afraid to wield the axe if required and it appears that the Englishman is his latest victim.

Alli rose through the ranks at Milton Keynes Dons and was brought to Tottenham Hotspur by former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2015. The Englishman actually signed for the Lilywhites in January of 2015 but was immediately loaned back for the rest of the 2014/15 season.

Alli hit the ground running at Tottenham in his debut season, scoring 10 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions. He followed that up with 22 goals from 50 games in his second season and was one of the brightest young talents in England at one point in time.

Alli's ability to score goals made him a great addition to the team, but in recent seasons, the Englishman has failed to find the consistency required to succeed at the top level of football.

Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of last season seemed to spark a revival, however, it proved to be a false dawn. It now appears that the Portuguese’s patience with Alli has run out.

Alli is yet to complete 90 minutes for Tottenham this season

Alli is struggling to get back into Mourinho's team.

Alli started Tottenham's first game of the season, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton where he was hauled off at the break. However, he has not made it to the Spurs starting eleven since.

He was completely omitted from the matchday squad against Southampton and Newcastle United but did make the bench against Manchester United, coming on in the 69th minute. Last weekend, though, he did not make the matchday squad against West Ham United.

🚨BREAKING | Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has now been left out of Spurs’ squad for today’s game against Burnley in the Premier League by Jose Mourinho. | [@David_Ornstein]#THFC #COYS #BURTOT pic.twitter.com/CsVeVL3yr1 — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) October 26, 2020

The Englishman is yet to complete full 90 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur this season. His only other start for Spurs this term has been in the Europa League against Shkendija Tetovo, where he played 60 minutes.

Alli came off the bench at the beginning of the second half against Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League and scored his first goal for the season.

#thfc manager José Mourinho believes Dele Alli must show the right level of motivation to get back to his best. | @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/5YO8ecU7gO — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) October 24, 2020

Alli has struggled to impress Mourinho this season and it is reported that the Portuguese will axe him from the Tottenham squad that travels to Turf Moor.

The 24-year-old now faces a stiff challenge to regain his place in the national team as well, in time for the 2021 Euros. Unless he can find his way back into Mourinho’s good books, a January move away from Spurs might be his best bet to get back into the England team.