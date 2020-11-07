Reports: Leicester City interested in signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

Leicester City are interested in Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, according to reports. The Foxes see the Serbian as the ideal back-up and long term successor for Jamie Vardy at the club. Jovic endured a torrid first season at the Spanish capital and Los Blancos are apparently ready to move him on.

The 22-year-old started his career at Red Star Belgrade, rising through the ranks and appearing for the first team in 2014. He joined the Benfica youth team in 2016 but failed to break into the senior side. He subsequently moved on to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2017 and went on to establish himself as one of the hottest young strikers in the league.

The Serbian scored 36 goals in 75 appearances over two seasons and caught the attention of Real Madrid, who snapped him up in a heartbeat.

Jovic was expected to hit a higher gear under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, but that has not happened. The Serbian managed just two goals in 27 appearances last season for the Spanish giants, as injuries and lack of form played spoilsport.

And it now appears that Real Madrid have lost their patience and are ready to offload him. Leicester City, interestingly, are monitoring the situation closely, but could face competition from West Ham for the player's signature.

The Real Madrid striker would be perfect for Leicester City

Luka Jovic has struggled to find rhythm at Real Madrid

While goalscoring has not been a problem of late at Leicester City, it is understandable why the Foxes want to bring the Real Madrid striker to the King Power Stadium. In Vardy, Leicester City have a Premier League proven goalscorer who, even at the age of 33, can still perform at the highest level. With the creativity of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans behind him, the Englishman has been scoring goals for fun.

Real Madrid will not make any signings in the winter transfer window, but players like Luka Jovic and Mariano will be allowed to leave if important offers arrive. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/zDlRjmMOCI — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 1, 2020

However, unlike Real Madrid, where Zidane is spoilt for attacking choices on the bench, Leicester City are a little short of quality firepower in the squad. Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani are the current backup strikers at the club, but neither can be relied upon to carry share the burdens with Vardy. While the former is not a bad option to have, Slimani hasn’t seen action in ages and that has to be a cause of concern.

🚨| According to multiple reports, West Ham’s interest in Real Madrid’s Luka Jović is genuine, however nothing is close to happening at this stage. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/HxRfB2v4Dn — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) November 6, 2020

Which is why Leicester City’s interest in Jovic is justified. Despite his less than impressive stats with Real Madrid, the Serbian is still a fantastic goalscorer and could be a more than able successor to Vardy at the club. Jovic’s age also makes him perfect for the Foxes, but the question is, can the Premier League side strike a deal with the Spanish giants in the near future?