Reports: Lionel Messi lists 5 conditions to sign new Barcelona contract

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's contract is running out in June 2021 and there has been intense speculation about his future. The Argentine talisman was extremely close to leaving the club this summer and in the end decided to stay instead of dragging the club to court.

According to reports in Marca (via GiveMeSport), the 5 main conditions Lionel Messi has to sign a new contract with Barcelona are:

1) A good club President

2) Clarity on the Sporting Director role

3) Barcelona's long term plan for the manager

4) Barcelona's transfer and recruitment strategy

5) The team's and his own personal form

With a new President set to replace Bartomeu in the coming months, it will be interesting to see how the Lionel Messi - Barcelona contract situation plays out.

Pep Guardiola: “When the ball comes to Messi, he has the complete X-ray of time & space. He knows exactly where everyone is… and then PAM!” pic.twitter.com/tx2Zg4WzVN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 12, 2020

Lionel Messi almost left Barcelona in the summer transfer window

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will be hoping to convince his star man Lionel Messi

The Barcelona captain was furious with the board and almost departed the club in the summer transfer window. He was, however, forced to stay at Barcelona as La Liga stated that Messi's release clause could not be activated in August.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Lionel Messi talked about how close he was to leaving the club:

"I'll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won't change, no matter how much I have wanted to go,"

"I told the club, the president, that I wanted to go. I've been telling him all year,”

While a new President will soon take over from Bartomeu, Ramon Planes, who replaced Eric Abidal as Sporting Director, is keen for Lionel Messi to stay.

Also, Ronald Koeman might be the current manager, but that has not stopped the rumor mill from linking Xavi to the manager's spot. The Argentine maestro might be keen to play under his former teammate.

Lionel Messi is also reportedly unhappy with the Catalan club's business in the transfer market over the past few seasons. Underwhelming new signings and the departure of close friend Luis Suarez has not gone down well with Barcelona's 'number 10'.

With so many issues to be resolved, Lionel Messi's contract situation is in no way straightforward and Barcelona fans will be hoping that the board and the new president manage to convince Lionel Messi to sign an extension soon.

Manchester City, PSG, and other European powerhouses are said to be monitoring Messi's contract situation with interest.