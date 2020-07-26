According to the Daily Mirror via The Sun, Lionel Messi has tipped Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona boss.

The Argentine manager's contract at Elland Road is running out at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Messi has made the headlines recently for his comments about the Barcelona players, as he dubbed them as "weak and erratic" and questioned their mentality.

Lionel Messi 'urges Barcelona to appoint Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa' as next managerhttps://t.co/MqMx7liYMS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 26, 2020

The Catalan club surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid despite Messi's best efforts, as he notched up a stunning tally of 25 goals and 21 assists domestically.

Setien has failed to win over the dressing room since he replaced Ernesto Valverde in the Barcelona hot seat. The former Real Betis manager has struggled to win over prominent personalities like Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Messi himself and is reportedly on the brink of the sack.

A defeat to Napoli in the Champions League could spell the end of his Barcelona tenure, with Messi reportedly in favour of Bielsa managing his side. The 64-year-old has led Leeds back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence and is expected to sign a new deal with the club imminently.

Bielsa unlikely to snub Leeds for Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Bielsa has so far only signed one-year deals at Elland Road due to his enigmatic nature but his stock has never been higher, having finally secured promotion with Leeds.

Bielsa's Leeds United side will be playing in the Premier League next season

Advertisement

Messi is understandably one of the biggest names behind the scenes at Barcelona and it remains to be seen if the Catalans firm up their interest in Bielsa.

The diminutive Argentine has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, indicating that he is not as happy as he once was in Catalonia.

Messi's Barcelona deal expires at the end of next season, meaning he will be free to leave the club on a free transfer in 2021. The 33-year-old is no closer to putting pen to paper on a new contract, as off-field issues continue to take their toll on Barcelona's performances on the pitch.

Top scorer in La Liga, again.



Lionel Messi sets a new record by winning his seventh Pichichi trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1vrRUzD72T — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

If Messi fails to extend his contract, his move away from the Camp Nou next summer could have seismic ramifications in the world of football.

Barcelona cannot afford to lose their talisman and will do everything within their powers to commit to the club after the end of the Champions League campaign.