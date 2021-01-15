Reports: Liverpool approach Flamengo for Brazilian wonderkid Daniel Cabral

Liverpool have reportedly approached Flamengo about the possibility of signing highly-rated midfielder Daniel Cabral. According to Brazilian YouTube channel Flazoeiro, the Reds are joined by several other European clubs in the chase for the 18-year-old.

It is believed that Cabral currently has a valuation of €30m by Flamengo and if he is sold for that amount, it will represent the second-highest fee they have received for a player after the €45m Real Madrid paid for Vinicius Jr in 2018.

Cabral was a part of the victorious Brazil squad at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2019 and started six of his nation's seven matches as they were crowned champions for the fourth time on home soil.

His performance at the tournament saw many European sides including Liverpool keep an eye on him and his stock has grown since then.

Like many of his compatriots, it is only a matter of time before he departs his nation for mainstream European football, but he is biding his time in his homeland and wants to give his best to Flamengo.

Apart from Liverpool, other clubs reportedly interested in him include Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United. The report, however, suggests that contact has only been made and no official bid has yet been received by the Flamengo.

The Brazilian league is unarguably the biggest footballing export in the world, with several stars from the South American nation going from relative obscurity to become global superstars.

However, the current financial crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered transfer activity around the world and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will follow through on their quest for Daniel Cabral.

The Brazilian love story with Liverpool; could Daniel Cabral become the next Samba Boy to become an Anfield Legend?

Liverpool have a strong Brazilian presence

Unlike some other mainstream European clubs, Liverpool were relatively slow to tap into the Brazilian talent production line, but they have made the most of their efforts in recent years.

In the last decade, several Brazilian players have made a mark on the Reds' history, with Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho playing their way into the hearts of the Anfield faithful.

The current Liverpool squad is also replete with Brazilian talent. No fewer than four players currently fly the Brazilian flag for the Premier League champions, including key men Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino.

New signing Thiago Alcantara also has Brazilian roots, with his father having won the 1994 World Cup with the Selecao.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will follow through on their interest in Cabral but if they do, the 18-year-old would hope to continue the legacy of his compatriots.