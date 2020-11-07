Reports: Liverpool and Arsenal interested in Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to reports. The Italian has developed into one of Antonio Conte’s most important players at Inter and has found himself under the radar of quite a few top clubs in Europe, including the Gunners and the Reds.

Barella’s rise to stardom had been predicted by people who had seen him break into the first team at Cagliari. The Italian managed 112 appearances for the Islanders and scored seven goals before he was picked up by the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2019.

Equipped with a wide range of skills, the Italian quickly found his feet at his new club. He managed 41 appearances for Inter Milan last season, scoring four goals. With both Arsenal and Liverpool set to bolster their midfield in January or next summer, Barella could be at the center of an intense transfer battle soon.

Barella would vastly improve both Arsenal and Liverpool

Nicolo Barella has impressed for Inter Milan recently

Barella recently received high praise from Marco Tardelli, Italian legend and World Cup winner in 1982, who appeared very impressed with the young midfielder.

"He is very good at throwing himself in when there is space, he knows how to be deadly. He also has quality, which combines a lot of quantity and often even a healthy unconsciousness. I like his values and character, they are typically Sardinian. He has already shown a lot with Inter, I’m sure he will grow and give more and more."

Interestingly, all these qualities would be pivotal to both Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool. Tardelli also stated that he desired more tactical balance from Barella and predicted that he could be a great player in the future.

"On the other hand, perhaps, there is still a bit of anarchy in him. Sometimes he should be more balanced from a tactical point of view. In any case, for being his age, it is all there. We have to wait for him, he will become great."

Assist of the season so far ✅https://t.co/18jO5LxQsO — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 3, 2020

Arteta has ushered in the changes at Arsenal since taking charge and there’s no doubt that he will be looking to add more quality to his midfield. Liverpool on the other hand, have improved continuously under Klopp, who would also be looking to inject fresh blood into his already impressive midfield.

Nicolò Barella plays on the right of Inter's midfield 3—but really, he plays EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/xqHRHWTlS0 — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) November 6, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan would be willing to part with their prized asset, especially since he would vastly improve both Arsenal and Liverpool if a transfer happens.