Liverpool are reportedly preparing contingency plans should midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leave the club next year, with Brighton's Yves Bissouma viewed as a potential replacement.

Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was eager to reunite with Wijnaldum at the Camp Nou after enjoying two years together with the Dutch national side.

Wijnaldum stayed at Liverpool, but there has been much talk of him leaving Anfield in recent months since the arrival of former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £23 million.. At Liverpool, Wijnaldum took on a deeper role in midfield and has gone on to become one of their standout players in his four years with the club.

The Dutchman played an integral role as Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League last season — the club's first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to keep hold of Wijnaldum, given that he is currently facing a massive injury crisis with several key players out for lengthy periods.

Liverpool have, however, identified Brighton star Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is one of many players being eyed as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum should he go on to depart Liverpool. However, there is no desire to do any business in that area until the summer. #awlfc [@dmlynch] pic.twitter.com/yq1BFvw0p5 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 4, 2020

Yves Bissouma

Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 and has impressed with his energetic performances in the heart of their midfield. Bissouma would be a natural replacement for Wijnaldum, who is also a combative midfielder.

Wijnaldum is said to have refused to sign an extension to his contract, which runs out at the end of the season. He will be allowed to begin negotiations and sign a pre-agreement with another club in January once he enters the final six months on his current deal.

Wijnaldum has remained a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad so far this season, starting every Premier League match but one, and completing 90 minutes in all of his starts.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both reportedly keen on signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma pic.twitter.com/Mds6RV5VFQ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 4, 2020

However, with new signing Thiago Alcantara coming back from injury in the next few weeks and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also due to return shortly, Wijnaldum's place in the starting line-up will be under threat.

Therefore the Dutch international will reportedly consider his options, which could pave way for Yves Bissouma to join Liverpool.