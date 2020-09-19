Reports: Liverpool looking to offload Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic this window

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are looking to sell Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic this summer. Both Wilson and Grujic spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and Hertha Berlin respectively. Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic are both valued at £20 million each.

Liverpool made only one signing all summer, signing left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos for £12 million as a back up for first choice left-back Andrew Robertson.

After a relatively inactive summer as compared to their Premier League rivals, Liverpool have signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £22 million, and have reportedly agreed to a deal with Wolverhampton for Jota at £45 million.

Liverpool are open to selling Harry Wilson & Marko Grujic before the deadline but are adamant they won't sanction loan deals.

Liverpool to sanction sales of Wilson and Grujic to balance their books

Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic have been transfer listed by Liverpool.

The 2019-20 Premier League champions Liverpool already had one of the strongest squads in the Premier League before their arrival of their summer signings. However, manager Jurgen Klopp felt that the squad required additions in attack, midfield and defense in order to retain the title this season.

Liverpool have been forced into the market after seeing rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham make big name and big money additions to their squads, in an attempt to dethrone Liverpool this season.

Liverpool have added a top quality midfielder in Thiago for a paltry £20million, which could prove to be the transfer of the summer, and have reportedly added Diogo Jota to their squad. Jota is a player with a proven goal-scoring ability and Premier League experience.

Liverpool are looking to balance their books by selling some of their young talents, who have performed well during their loan spells away from Anfield. Harry Wilson enjoyed an impressive season with Bournemouth last season, and Marko Grujic has been one of the standout players in the Budesliga for Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool are also open to offers for their young striker Rhian Brewster, who spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Swansea, where he scored 10 goals in 20 appearances. Liverpool would ideally like to send Brewster out on loan but are open to selling him permanently with Sheffield United and Crystal Palace registering an interest in the 20-year-old.

Liverpool are facing the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and are therefore looking to fund their purchases by sanctioning the sales of their young stars. Liverpool reportedly lose £4 million for every game that they play behind closed doors at Anfield.