Reports: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains coy about Xherdan Shaqiri's departure

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has remained coy on whether Xherdan Shaqiri is departing the club. The Swiss attacker was left out of the Liverpool squad that lost 4-3 on penalties to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City for £13.5 million in summer 2018, and was a key member of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

Shaqiri has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent times at Liverpool, and is reportedly looking for a move away after the club signed Diogo Jota from Wolves for £45 million.

The Swiss star's #LFC career could be drawing to a closehttps://t.co/U22eWnn8eM — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 2, 2020

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri appears to be close to a move away from the club

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri impressed for Liverpool in the previous round of the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City, but did not play in the game against Arsenal. Some have speculated that Liverpool were unwilling to risk playing him, in case an injury scuppers any potential move.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp further went onto suggest that Shaqiri's absence from Liverpool's Carabao Cup squad was due to the winger's ongoing transfer negotiations.

When asked about Shaqiri's absence, Klopp was quoted saying: "I can't and don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons."

Klopp explained why Shaqiri was left outhttps://t.co/VnoZMLztJl — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Liverpool have spent north of £80 million this summer on the signings of winger Diogo Jota, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and left-back Kostas Tsimikas. They look to continue their reign as champions of England, and push for another Champions League title this season.

Liverpool have, however, been impacted by the financial crisis faced by the football world caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and will look to sanction some sales before the transfer deadline in order to balance their books.

Xherdan Shaqiri seems to be on his way out, along with Liverpool youth product Rhian Brewster who has been the subject of a bid from Sheffield United.