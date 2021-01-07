Reports: Liverpool plotting move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in January

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a shock move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in January.

The veteran defender has entered the final six months of his current deal with Real Madrid and is yet to agree on a contract extension. This means that he can begin negotiations with other clubs over a potential move.

According to El Chiringuito TV (via Football Espana), Liverpool are looking to sign defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer window due to the long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The Reds are said to be plotting a stunning move for Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 and has gone on to become one of the greatest defenders of his generation during his 15 years at the club.

The 34-year-old was instrumental in Los Blancos' La Liga triumph last season and remains a key member of Zinedine Zidane's plans for the club.

Sergio Ramos has, however, been unable to progress in contract negotiations with Real Madrid and could leave the club, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

He has also been heavily linked with a move to PSG in recent months. The French giants are yet to sign a proper replacement for Thiago Silva, who left the club at the end of last season.

Sergio Ramos likely to stay at Real Madrid despite interest from Premier League champions Liverpool

Captain Sergio Ramos has been unable to progress in contract negotiations with Real Madrid

Despite rumours that Sergio Ramos is unsettled due to the ongoing contract negotiations with Real Madrid, it is hard to envision the defender leaving the club in January.

Advertisement

The centre-back is the club captain and has spent 15 years at Real Madrid, becoming an all-time legend in the process.

Moreover, Liverpool are unlikely to invest a large sum of money on a 34-year-old defender in January.

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards will also not be willing to match Ramos' wage demands and will, therefore, look at long-term options instead of short-term fixes.

Sergio Ramos' history with Liverpool could also prove to be a potential obstacle to him joining the club. The former Sevilla man famously injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.