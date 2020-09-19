Reports: Luka Jovic desperate to quit Real Madrid 

According to the Sun, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, is desperate for a move away from Real Madrid, after reportedly being informed by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane that he is not a part of Real Madrid's plans for the 2020-21 campaign.

Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019 on a six-year contract, in a deal worth €60 million. Jovic joined Madrid after enjoying two prolific seasons on loan at Eintract Frankfurt, where the Serbian struck a partnership with Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic.

Jovic scored 25 goals in 54 Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt and has also represented his Serbia seven times, scoring twice.

However, Luka Jovic has failed to impress during his time at Real Madrid, scoring only two goals in 17 La Liga appearances for the team. Jovic's poor form coupled with a resurgence in the form and confidence of Real Madrid's first-choice striker, Karim Benzema has resulted in Jovic being starved of playing time.

Luka Jovic set to be the next departure from Real Madrid after failing to impress

Jovic is desperate for a move away from Madrid amid interest from Italy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Luka Jovic broke Serbia's self-isolation protocol by flying from Madrid to Belgrade to attend Milosevic's birthday party, drawing criticism from the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic herself.

Jovic's performances and disciplinary problems have led Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to exclude Jovic from his future plans at club. Jovic is still only 22 and has a proven goal-scoring record and the Serbian might benefit from a move away from Real Madrid and revitalise his career.

AC Milan and Napoli have shown interest in signing Luka Jovic this summer, but are only interested in negotiating a loan deal for Jovic. Real Madrid are reportedly more keen to sell Jovic, and make back the majority of the €60 million they paid for Jovic. This might prove to be difficult given the financial impact of the coronavirus, and the dip in Jovic's form.

Real Madrid have spent much of their summer, selling or loaning out players who do not have a future at their club, in order to clear up their wage bill and raise funds for future transfers. Real have been linked with deals for Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Erling Haaland, all of whom will not come cheap.

Real Madrid do not have back up options in attack for Benzema, therefore they might decide to keep Luka Jovic this season to provide more options upfront. Real have also invested a large sum of money in Jovic and might look to make good on their investment, by giving the Serbian more time to find his form.