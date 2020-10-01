According to SkySports, Manchester United are holding talks with Barcelona over the potential signing of French attacker Ousmane Dembele. Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Dembele on a one-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

United have spent the majority of their summer transfer window chasing Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have reportedly had a £91.3 million bid for the player rejected by Dortmund this week, and look set to give up their pursuit for the former Manceshter City youth-product.

Manchester United have explored alternatives to Jadon Sancho in recent times and were linked with moves for Douglas Costa of Juventus, Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona.

The English giants are reportedly keen on signing Dembele from Barcelona, given that a player of his profile would suit their transfer policy.

In recent times, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has resorted to signing younger players with potential to grow and develop at the club.

Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé - while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling.



Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

Manchester United desperate to sign Ousmane Dembele before the October 5th deadline.

FC Barcelona v Gimnastic de Tarragona - Pre-Season Friendly

Ousmane Dembele was one of the most sought after youngsters in the world when he made the switch from Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017 for €130 million. He is still only 23 and has immense potential. The Barcelona man is two-footed, quick, and possesses an eye for a pass as well.

The only concern Manchester United will have is Ousmane Dembele's injury record at Barcelona. Dembele has failed to maintain fitness and has represented Barcelona only 54 times in La Liga during his three years at the club. He had had to deal with recurring hamstring and back injuries in that time.

Ousmane Dembele’s recent injury history:



2019-20: Torn muscle

2019-20: Hamstring injury

2019-20: Muscle injury

2019-20: Hamstring injury

2018-19: Hamstring injury

2018-19: Torn muscle bundle

2018-19: Ankle injury

2017-18: Torn muscle bundle

2017-18: Hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/c721mdXUIi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2020

The English Premier League is a physically demanding and fast paced league which players with a history of injuries may find it hard to thrive in.

United, however, seem to believe in the talent of Ousmane Dembele and are operating with the belief that the French international would fit perfectly into their youthful attack as Jadon Sancho's alternative.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has, in recent weeks, stated his desire to retain Ousmane Dembele in his squad this season.

BREAKING: Manchester United are in discussions with Barcelona over Ousmane Dembele. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 30, 2020

Barcelona are also reportedly unwilling to send the player out on loan and would prefer to make it an outright sale so that they may invest the money from in new signings.