Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal in race to sign Samuel Umtiti

According to Sport, Manchester United and Arsenal are the two clubs leading the race to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-quality centre-half, and Arsenal are looking to build on the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes by signing a potential partner for the Brazilian.

Samuel Umtiti has been told by newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he is not a part of the Dutchman's plans for the club. Barcelona signed Umtiti in 2016 from Lyon for €25 million, and are looking to recoup the money they spent.

Umtiti could follow in the footsteps of Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, and Arthur, who were all deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, and have found a new home this summer.

Samuel Umtiti has attracted attention from many of Europe's top clubs, with Inter Milan and Umtiti's former club Lyon enquiring about the Frenchman's availability. But it seems as though Manchester United and Arsenal are likely destinations for the 26-year-old.

Manchester United are under pressure to sign a defender after conceding 5 goals in their first two Premier League games of the season against Crystal Palace and Brighton. The quality and form of Victor Lindelof has come into question, and Harry Maguire has failed to live up to his £80 million price tag.

Samuel Umtiti is a World Cup, Champions League, and La Liga winner. At 26, he is still young, and has all the physical attributes to be a top level centre-back in the Premier League. Umtiti will also be a cheaper alternative to Milan Skriniar or Dayot Upamecano, defenders with whom Manchester United have been linked this summer.

Arsenal have had a positive start to their Premier League campaign, with two wins in two games. The most noticeable change to Arsenal's play has been their defensive stability. Arsenal owe this to new signing Gabriel Magalhaes, but don't want to stop there.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing a defensive partner for Magalhaes, and has identified Samuel Umtiti to be the right man for the job. Arsenal will, however, be pressed for funds, as they are also seeking to sign a top quality midfielder this summer. The club have been linked with both Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, who are both valued at £50 million each.

A move to the Premier League from the more technical and possession based La Liga could prove to be the right move for Samuel Umtiti, who is a very physically gifted player. Manchester United could be the most suitable destination, due to the fact that they are searching for a quick and strong left-footed centre-half.

Umtiti might, however, fancy a move to Arsenal due the to project the club has undertaken under Mikel Arteta.