Reports: Manchester United considering a sensational move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are considering snapping up Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer next summer.

Sergio Ramos has made over 650 appearances for Real Madrid since his €27 million move from Sevilla in 2015. In his time at the Spanish capital, the 34-year-old has won everything, including an unprecedented four Champions League titles in a row.

Sergio Ramos’ contract expires in the next six months, and renewal talks with Real Madrid appeared to have reached a total stalemate.

Calciomercato also add that Ramos is demanding a two-year contract extension with a £13.4 million yearly salary. However, the Los Blancos are only offering £11.1 million with a one-year extension.

It is reported that Sergio Ramos is considering a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid are unwilling to meet his hefty salary demands.

Italian journalist Di Marzio has now reported that with Sergio Ramos’ future hanging in the balance, Manchester United are looking to beat Manchester City to sign the veteran defender.

Manchester United have already conceded 24 goals in just 16 PL games and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his defensive ranks.

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has also backed the Red Devils to make a move for the Real Madrid star.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov said:

“I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future. He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team. Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.”

Despite being in his career's twilight, the Real Madrid man is still one of the best defenders across Europe and would undoubtedly strengthen any top Premier League side.

Real Madrid are have reportedly started searching for a potential replacement for the World Cup winner and are looking to snap up Villarreal man Pau Torres.